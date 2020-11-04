Bidenilta rakentavia sanoja Twitterissä – painottaa myös, ettei valtaa voi ottaa tai vaatia itselleen

Demokraattien presidenttiehdokas Joe Biden päivittää Twitterissä uskovansa, että hän voittaa presidentinvaalit. DEMOKRAATTI/STT Demokraatti

– Mutta tämä ei ole vain minun tai meidän voittomme. Siitä tulee Amerikan kansan ja demokratian voitto, Amerikan hyväksi.

Biden painottaa, ettei vastustajia pidä kohdella vihollisina.

– Me emme ole vihollisia.

Biden toivoo myös, että kampanjan aikainen karski retoriikka voidaan pian panna sivuun.

Hän painottaa sitä, että jokainen ääni on laskettava.

Vastaehdokas Donald Trump on vaatinut ääntenlaskennan keskeyttämistä muun muassa Pennsylvaniassa.

Biden toteaa, ettei presidenttiys ole mikään puolueorganisaatio vaan edustaa koko kansakuntaa, jokaista amerikkalaista.

– Valtaa ei voi ottaa tai vaatia itselleen, se tulee kansalta, Biden sanoo.

Biden on aloittanut keräyksen, jonka tarkoituksena on valmistautua mahdollisiin presidentinvaaleja koskeviin oikeustoimiin, kertoo CNN.

Biden on lähettänyt asiaa koskevan tviitin, jossa hän kehottaa lahjoittamaan Biden Fight Fund -rahastoon.

– Varmistaaksemme, että kaikki äänet lasketaan, perustamme suurimman koskaan luodun keräyksen vaalien turvaamiseksi. Donald Trump ei saa päättää tämän vaalin lopputulosta – Amerikan kansa tekee sen, Biden tviittasi.

Bidenin varapresidenttiehdokas Kamala Harris lähetti Twitterissä samanlaisen pyynnön sanoen, että heidän työnsä voi venyä viikkojen mittaiseksi.

