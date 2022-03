Zelenskyi on pyytänyt länneltä lisää panssarivaunuja ja hävittäjiä – ”Kuka johtaa euroatlanttista yhteisöä? Onko se edelleen Moskova, pelottelun kautta?”

LKS 20220326 This handout image provided by the Doha Forum shows delegates attending a speech by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking remotely by video-link at the Doha Forum in Qatar's capital on March 26, 2022. - Russia's "bragging" about its nuclear weapons is fuelling a dangerous arms race, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Doha Forum on March 26. Zelensky also called on Qatar, which organises the annual meeting of international political and business leaders, to increase production of natural gas to counter Russian efforts to use energy as a weapon. (Photo by Marwan Tahtah / various sources / AFP) / - LEHTIKUVA / AFP